3

Share the benefits of machine learning with the world

Our goal is to ensure that the most promising researchers in the world have access to enough compute power to imagine, implement, and publish the next wave of ML breakthroughs. We’re setting up a program to accept applications for access to the TensorFlow Research Cloud and will evaluate applications on a rolling basis. The program will be highly selective since demand for ML compute is overwhelming, but we specifically encourage individuals with a wide range of backgrounds, affiliations, and interests to apply. The program will start small and scale up.